President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Rufai Imam as the new Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Buhari made this request through a letter to the Senate on Tuesday.

The letter reads, “In accordance with the provision of section 261 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I have the pleasure of forwarding the appointment of Ibrahim Rufai Imam as Grand Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja for confirmation.

“Please accept Mr. President the assurances of my highest esteem.”