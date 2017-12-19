- Advertisement -

The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Tuesday, issued provisional license to six new private universities.

The license gives the universities the legal backing to commence academic activities in either their temporary or permanent sites of the university.

The six new private universities are; Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State; Pamo University of Medical Science, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State and Eko University of Medicine and Health Science, Ijanikin, Lagos State.

The new six universities that was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), brings to total, 74 private universities that are operational in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, congratulated the proprietors of the new universities for passing through the rigorous but transparent system to earn the provisional license.

He urged them to strictly abide by the terms of operation, reminding them that sanctions including the withdrawal of license, awaits any University that runs fowl of the minimum standard expect of them.

He, however, encouraged them to freely approach NUC for professional guidance, promising that the commission was willing and ready to support the new universities through the learning curve.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sunny Echono, encouraged the universities to champion the revolution of University education system in Nigeria by maintaining academic and professional standard in their Universities.