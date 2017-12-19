- Advertisement -

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the deployment of 36,000 regular and special marshals nationwide for the end-of-year special patrol operations.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, 795 patrol cars, 204 motorcycles, 106 ambulances and 21 tow trucks would also be deployed for the exercise.

- Advertisement -

Code-named ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ with the theme, “Right to Life on the Highway, Not Negotiable’’, the exercise kicks off on Wednesday and will run until Jan. 15.

Kazeem said the operations were targeting free flow of traffic, drastic reduction in accidents, and a prevention of accident-related deaths across the country, among others during the period.

He identified the operational strategies to include establishment of 13 Help Areas and nine camps on accident-prone corridors to cater for accident victims.