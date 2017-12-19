- Advertisement -

Cyriacus Ajaelu, a Clinical Psychologist at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, says 65 per cent of Nigerian graduates lack the mindset to face challenges because they lack the right orientation.

Ajaelu made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that Nigerian universities must provide the right counselling to their undergraduates to prepare them for the challenges in the labour market.

Ajaelu advised that Nigerian universities should, as a matter of deliberate policy, engage the services of psychologists to guide their students.

According to him, youths embark on illegal migration with wrong missions because they fail to understand that there is no country in the world where hardship doesn’t exist.

Speaking against the backdrop of the World Migrants Day declared by the United Nations on Dec.18, the clinical psychologist advised youths who had the intention to search for greener pasture abroad to be mindful of dangerous consequences of migrating aimlessly.

“It was the same United Nations that declared free movement of all citizens of the world, but travelling without a mission can be regrettable.

“Nigerian universities should have counseling psychologists to help guard graduating students on where that fit them to start something doing.

“There is no country in the world where hardship doesn’t exist; our students here graduates with about 65 per cent of them not knowing what to do for living,” he said.

Ajaelu also stressed the need for intellectuals to provide their expertise in good governance at all levels so as to accelerate development.

“In advanced countries they listen to their experts on matters of national interests, here in Nigeria experts’ views are taken with disdain.

“As soon as government starts taking experts’ views seriously, then there is hope for the survival of the nation and our youths’ future should not be toyed with,” he said.