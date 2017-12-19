- Advertisement -

Some police officers who have salary accounts with the Yola branch of the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank have protested the non-payment of their outstanding October and November salaries.

Some of the police officers who spoke under condition of anonymity said something urgently needed to be done to address the problem which has put them into hardship.

“Our colleagues in other banks have gotten their salaries while we are still waiting to be paid. It looks like we are going to experience a bleak Christmas,” one of the policeman said.

He said that the bank authorities told them that their October and November salaries are yet to be remitted to it by the police authority.

“Many policemen are operating with the bank and are now undergoing hardship for the past two months; our fear now is that December salary is about to face similar fate.

“Federal Government and the force authorities need to do something urgently to save us and our families at this critical time.”

When contacted, the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, Othman Abubakar, a superintendent of police, said that he was not competent to speak on the matter.

However, the branch manager of the bank, Yusuf Haruna, simply said that the bank was yet to receive funds for the outstanding salaries from the police.

The protesting police officers, who wore mufti, converged at the bank to register their grievance before moving to the state command headquarters where they were asked to disperse.