- Advertisement -

The Katsina State Government says it has refunded the sum of over N80 million to parents, to cover the fees they paid for their wards for the 2017 Senior Secondary School (SSS) WAEC and NECO examinations.

A press statement, on Tuesday, by Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s Director-General, Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Muazzam, noted however, that the refund was for only candidates who obtained at least five credits and above at the examinations.

The statement explained further that the measure was designed to encourage parents to pay more attention towards the academic performance of their wards.

- Advertisement -

“Since the policy was introduced, the state has recorded a significant improvement in the percentage of its students who pass these examinations.

“As a result of the policy, the percentage of students who scored five credits and above in WAEC has risen from six per cent in the last three years to 55 per cent this year, while that of NECO has improved from seven per cent to 72 per cent,” the statement said.

The statement also urged parents to continue to support the Governor Masari administration towards improving the standard of education in the state.