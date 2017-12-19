- Advertisement -

Over 750 policemen and other personnel from sister security agencies and corporate bodies are to participate in the police routine monthly fitness exercise in Enugu.

NAN report that officers and men of other security agencies invited to the exercise included: Nigeria Prisons Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told pressmen in Enugu that the exercise would be the last for the year and that it would hold on Saturday.

Amaraizu said the exercise, tagged: “Walk/Jog for Life’’, was meant to keep the police personnel and other security personnel in Enugu State “up and doing” in the discharge of their duties.

He also said this would also promote synergy and co-operation among security agencies and members of the public.

“The fitness exercise will ensure agility for officers and men of the police, other sister agencies, the media, corporate organisations and other relevant stakeholders.

“This edition is proudly powered by MTN Nigeria.

“The take-off point for the exercise is police headquarters, Enugu.

“It is an engagement programme of police and its numerous public to unite us together as sports is a unifying factor.

“It will also engender healthy life-style as well as for a safe and secure environment and state,’’ Amaraizu, who is also the sports officer of the Police Command, said.

NAN recall that the Enugu State Police Command monthly exercise started in January 2013.