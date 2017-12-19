- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday explained that state governors resolved to approve money for national security after a national security summit organised by the National Economic Council.

Osinbajo who chairs NEC gave the explanation at the opening of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Secretaries to State Governments’ retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“It was after a national security summit of the National Economic Council that Governors at their forum decided to approve some money for national security,” Osinbajo explained.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, had at a NEC meeting last Wednesday announced that the governors had asked the Federal Government to withdraw $1bn from the Excess Crude Account to fight the insurgency.

The decision had attracted criticisms from groups and individuals, including the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.