The Katsina State Government has spent over N2 billlion in the last two years for the construction of a standard drainage system in the state capital and its environs.

Gov. Aminu Masari said this on Monday, while receiving stakeholders and political leaders from Katsina who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina.

“The present administration has expended over N2 billion to construct drainages in the Katsina metropolis within the last two years.

“When this administration came on board, it met several wards that had been experiencing flood disasters every.

“This government constructed a long drainage of five-kilometres from Sabuwar-Unguwa to Adeleke Bridge to Tudun-Natsira and Kofar-Sauri area.

“The government also constructed a drainage from Kofar-Kwaya to Kofar-Kaura and joined it to Adeleke Bridge in the Katsina metropolis.

“Another drainage from the Emir’s palace to General Hospital Road to Katsina Teachers College and outside the city wall was constructed.

“The government also reclaimed some ponds that were becoming a threat to the people of the metropolis.

“A two-kilometre-drainage was constructed from Yammawa to the outskirts of the town to avert flood disaster in the area,’’ Masari added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said that they were at the Government House to pledge their loyalty and support for the Masari-administration.

Yakubu, who is also the state Deputy Governor, commended Masari for the renovation and rehabilitation of selected educational institutions across Katsina city.

“We are, indeed, very grateful that the governor has upgraded all the facilities in the General Hospital, Katsina,” he added.