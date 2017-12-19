- Advertisement -

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday brought smiles to the face of a physically-challenged lawyer, presenting him with a car and promising him a driver.

Gbajabiamila, presenting the saloon car to the lawyer, Mr Kamalideen Idowu, in Lagos, said he would pay for the driver for one year.

Idowu lost his legs to Polio at three.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idowu used to beg for alms in different parts of the state to fend for himself and pay for his university education.

He was called to the bar in 2016 after graduation in Law from the University of Lagos.

The House Leader, moved by the feat, had on Dec. 5 facilitated a session of the house to honour the lawyer and Miss Aarinola Olaiya, who broke the Medicine Department’s academic records at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Gbajabiamila, presenting the car, commended Idowu for his determination and doggedness, saying his feat was a lesson in doggedness.

He said he was not only moved by the lawyer’s story, but also inspired.

The lawmaker said he got to know about Idowu’s story through a Lagos-based magistrate he met in Abuja.

He said he got the lawyer’s contacts through the magistrate and invited him to his office and then to the house for recognition.

The lawmaker said the decision to present him with a car was because Idowu displayed rare courage and the vehicle would facilitate his movement to court.

“Apart from this car, I will get him a driver to take him to wherever he wants to go. And I will pay his salary for a year,” he said.

Gbajabiamila advocated the giving of a quota of employments in the federal civil service to the physically-challenged.

- Advertisement -

He said reserving a percentage of jobs in the civil service for them would encourage them to strive for excellence.

Gbajabiamila noted that people living with disabilities were disadvantaged, as employers did not always consider them for jobs because of their challenges.

The lawmaker said the government would be helping a lot if it considered employment quota for them.

He said he would soon sponsor a bill that seeks to make government reserve a percentage of jobs for the physically-challenged people.

“Right now, I am about sponsoring a bill that seeks the allocation of jobs to those of them who are qualified and willing to work but they cannot get employment because they are discriminated against.

“So, the whole essence of the bill is to create opportunities for them,” he said.

Idowu thanked Gbajabiamila for the car gift.

“The main problem I have is immobility. I am so grateful to the lawmaker, as this will solve 70 per cent of my problems,” he said.

Narrating his story from street begging to being a graduate, he said his journey was driven by determination.

He said that he lost his parents at a tender age apart from losing his legs to polio at three.

Idowu said all of these made life difficult for him and he had to beg for alms to survive and also to pay for his education.

He advised young people not to be deterred by their problems in their quest for success, but to brave the odds to greatness.

“My advice is that people should not allow their challenges to stop them from their dreams.

“They should strive hard and focus only on their goals, not problems.

“I was not looking at myself as being physically-challenged, rather, I see myself as someone who can achieve greatness in spite of all odds,” he said.