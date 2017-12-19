- Advertisement -

Nigerian Army and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday disagreed over the killing of four persons and food trucks hijacked when suspected Boko Haram militants attacked a WFP aid convoy in Ngala, Borno State.

The attack, which happened during the weekend, is the latest in the region as the conflict with Boko Haram nears its ninth year.

“WFP can confirm that a convoy escorted by the Nigerian military including WFP-hired trucks was the subject of an attack by armed groups 35 km southwest of Ngala in Borno State on Saturday,” the spokeswoman, Jane Howard, said in a statement.

“Four people, including the driver of a WFP-hired truck and a driver’s assistant, were killed in the incident.”

“WFP is working with the authorities to determine the whereabouts of the trucks.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the driver and assistant were WFP staff, or give details about the other two people killed.

However, the army on Monday dismissed as misleading, reports that some United Nations (UN) personnel were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

The army said no trucks of the UN agency conveying food items were carted away in the insurgents’ attack on Saturday at Maula village of Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said that the report grossly misrepresented the true situation of the incident as none of the casualties in the encounter were identified as UN staff.

“Contrary to the information currently making the rounds in a section of the media that four UN staff had been killed and four trucks conveying food for internally displaced persons carted away.

“The Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to state that the report grossly misrepresents the true situation of the incident as none of the casualties in the encounter has been identified as a staff of the UN.

“It is necessary to state here that a patrol escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles to Logomani encountered an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Maula village along Dikwa-Ngala Trans Sahara Highway, which resulted in a fire fight between troops and the insurgents.

“The troops, however, fought through the ambush, overpowered the insurgents and killed six of them,” he said.

Nwachukuwu disclosed that the troops recovered three AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated fire arms, four magazines and a belt of 7.62 mm ammunition.

He added that four persons lost their lives in the encounter, stressing that none of those killed in the ambush had so far been identified as UN staff.

The army spokesperson said that the situation had been brought under control, adding that a general exploitation patrol was being carried out by Mobile Strike Team of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Nwachukwu reiterated the commitment of the military to end insurgency, protect lives and property as well as restoration of peace to the region.