An Australian Company, Africa Mutual Resources, has solicited the support of Federal Government on “Blockchain Technology” to track illegal mining in the country.

Blockchain is a distributed database created by blockchain technology which fundamentally has different digital backbone.

The Chairman of the company, Dr Ade Kukoyi, made the call when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.

Kukoyi said Nigeria was losing huge amount of money to illegal mining, especially illegal mining of gold.

He added that “blockchain technology would help the country to transform the way business was done. It would help to bring an end to the activities of illegal miners.

“The technology gives buyers and sellers confidence and trust that they are doing business in the right manner.

“We have already presented this technology to Federal Government and we hope it would partner with us to restore investors’ confidence in the sector.”

He urged NAN to help the company to disseminate information on the new technology.

Responding on behalf of Onanuga, Alhaji Idris Abdulrahman, the acting Editor-in-Chief, said NAN would help to disseminate the information for the company.

He said “we appreciate the involvement and talks with the Federal Government, especially in the mining sector.

“Nigeria, which relied on oil as mainstay of its economy, is diversifying into other areas.

“The Federal Government is placing emphasis on mining sector, especially on gold.

“Gold is a mineral we must tap to boost revenue in this country; we appreciate your efforts to further boost our economy.

“NAN has many platforms which it can use to help you to propagate your mission in Nigeria.”