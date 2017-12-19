- Advertisement -

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has deplored the attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at the weekend on a convoy conveying trucks of foods to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maula, Borno State.

In a statement yesterday in Maiduguri, he feared that the development might negatively impact on life-saving supplies to vulnerable people in the North East.

The ambush, according to him, was by a non-state armed group that occurred along the 55-kilometre Dikwa-Gamboru road.

The statement reads: “Last Saturday’s attack on our convoy resulted in the reported loss of at least four civilian lives as well as the destruction of basic aid items initially destined to alleviate the suffering of thousands of women, children and men.

“Violence against convoys carrying humanitarian aid is unacceptable and can result in concerning limitations in our ability to provide life-saving relief to those who need it the most.”

It continued: “We must ensure the safety of aid workers and aid convoys across the North East of Nigeria so that people in need of assistance can access it in a timely manner and sufficient quantity. Many lives are at risk.”

He said the United Nations and its partners operate in the region to provide life-saving assistance to 6.9 million people affected by insurgency.

However, the Nigerian Army said no employee of the global organisation was among the casualties.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations Theatre Command on Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the media report “grossly misrepresents the true situation of the incident as none of the casualties in the encounter has been identified as a staff of the UN.

“In setting the record straight, it is necessary to state here that a patrol escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles to Logomani encountered an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Maula village along Dikwa-Ngala Trans Sahara highway which resulted in a fire fight between the troops and the insurgents.

“The troops, however, fought through the ambush, overpowered the insurgents and killed six of them.” He went on: “The troops also captured three AK 47 rifles, three locally fabricated fire arms, four magazines and a belt of 7.62 mm ammunition. Sadly, four persons died in the encounter.”