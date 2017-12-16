- Advertisement -

No fewer than 1.3 million infants and children will be immunised and administered with Vitamin A supplement in Ogun State against various diseases during the second round of maternal/newborn health week.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this, on Friday, during a chat with newsmen at his office, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ipaye explained that the health exercise scheduled to hold between December 19 and 22, will be flagged off by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, at the Ado-Odo/Ota Primary Health Centre, Sango.

He added that the health week will also feature de-worm exercise for the children noting mothers who have completed immunization for their children, will also be rewarded with freebies such as mosquito treated nets and other health items.

While commending Governor Ibikunle Amosun for approving the programme, which he described as a national event and supported by development partners, Ipaye, said the first round of the programme held in July in Sagamu was a success.

The health commissioner, however, stated that primary health centres across Ogun state and other designated centres such as mosques and churches, will be used as venues for the programme.

He, equally, stated that for the exercise to achieve the desired result, the League of Imams and Alfas as well as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, have been told to sensitise their members, while community mobilizers have also been engaged, to further create awareness for the health programme.

Ipaye, therefore, urged parents in the state, whose children are between the age of six months and five years, to visit designated centres across the state and have their children immunized at no cost.