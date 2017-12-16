- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the death of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gidado Idris, as a big loss to the nation.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

He expressed sadness at the death of the former SGF who he described as admirable octogenarian.

“Being a highly experienced and quintessential technocrat who traversed the different stages of the political evolution of the country, his wise counsel will surely be missed,” the President said.

Buhari added that the late Idris, in addition to rising to the pinnacle of his public career as SGF, also served several civilian and military administrations meritoriously as federal permanent secretary, noting that he left inspiring imprints.

He enjoined current and upcoming civil and public servants to emulate the cherished values of hard work, discipline, professionalism and integrity which the late distinguished nationalist embodied.

The President also commiserated with Idris’ family and associates and prayed that God will comfort them.