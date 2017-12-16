- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated the new Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Baba Umar Farouq, who succeeded his father and late emir, Alhaji Kabir Umar.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the council commended the Katagum Emirate Council and the Bauchi State Government for the peaceful transition of power.

He described the new emir as a worthy successor to his late father.

He enjoined the 12th Emir of Katagum to use his experience as a retired federal permanent secretary to build on the enduring and inspiring legacies of his predecessor by ensuring peace and development of the emirate in particular, and the state in general.

“Traditional rulers are important in promoting and sustaining peace and development in our rural and urban communities,” the President said.