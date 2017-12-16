- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has reacted to a report on social media that some cadets of the Academy abscond from the institution for days and keep their military uniforms and other items with herdsmen.

The academy in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Major Musa Yahaya, appreciated the vigilance and forthrightness of the author of the story and assured Nigerians that the NDA authorities have noted his observations and has commenced investigations.

“We wish to reinforce the confidence of the public that our cadets are being trained under the strictest and most disciplined environment, as befitting of a world class military training institution.

“There are established procedures and guidelines that ensure cadets remain in the Academy. All cadets are to remain in the Academy except when duly authorized to leave, as provided by the rules and regulations of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“For instance, any cadet discovered to be absent from the Academy for a period of 72 hours will be Struck of Strength (SOS) and ceases to be a cadet of the Academy. All our cadets are aware of this and strict enforcement ensured where a cadet is found to have erred,” the statement reads.