The Edo State Government has charged intending Christian Pilgrims to seek spiritual re-birth and pray for remedy to the ills confronting society as they embark on pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The call was made by the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., who represented the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at an orientation retreat for the 2017 Intending Christian Pilgrims, at the Government House Chapel, Benin City.

Ogie commended the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board for organising the retreat to sensitise intending pilgrims on the spiritual benefits of the journey to the Holy Land.

He said, the retreat themed; “Pilgrimage: A tool for Moral Transformation and Spiritual Rebirth,” is appropriate and timely to guide the pilgrims on how to apply the benefits of the pilgrimage to nation building, adding, “the spiritual and physical renewal associated with the pilgrimage to the Holy Land should lead to attitudinal change and value re-orientation among pilgrims.”

Ogie stressed the need for pilgrims to also pray for growth and prosperity of the state.

He urged the intending pilgrims not to deviate from the purpose of the pilgrimage as it is not an avenue to engage in commerce or opportunity for absconding, but rather for spiritual growth.

Chairman, Edo State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said pilgrimage to the Holy Land is an opportunity for spiritual uplift and to impact on society.

Kure explained that the retreat was organised to correct wrong perception about pilgrimage among intending pilgrims, as it is an opportunity for pilgrims to seek spiritual growth.