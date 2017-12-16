- Advertisement -

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for unity among Yorubas, especially among the Owu people.

Obasanjo, the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, made the call on Saturday in Ibadan during the 26th National Convention of Royal Union of Owu People (RUOP).

The former president said that the purpose of establishing RUOP was to foster unity and assist the less privileged among Owu people and Yoruba in general.

He urged the people to always ask about the welfare of one another, saying it had been the legacy of their forefathers.

He asked the people to make financial contribution for the progress of the association and prayed for the eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

Alaiyeluwa Oba Olusanya Dosumu, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Owu Obas, rejoiced with the people of Owu on the celebration of the 26th national convention and thanked God for sparing their lives.

Magaji Olugbode, the Head of Owu Ibadan, Chief Tesleem Abiodun, called on Owu indigenes home and abroad to always strive for the growth and development of Owu kingdom.

In a lecture with the theme “Impact of Owu in Ibadanland’’, Mr Moshood Tomori, an Urban Management Consultant, called on Owu people in Ibadan to promote historic sites and cultural heritage.

Tomori called for religious tolerance, saying it was necessary for meaningful development.

The convention was an annual reunion for Owu indigenes home and abroad to come together to discuss common problems and issues that would further promote Owu heritage.

Dignitaries at the occasion were former Gov. of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, royal fathers, among others.

Highlights of the occasion were presentation of awards, cultural dance and cutting of the anniversary cake.