The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who fled Adamawa to Gombe State recently.

Newsmen report that the IDPs were residing in Akko, Balanga and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas of Gombe state.

The IDPs relocated from Adamawa to Gombe state due to the recent clash between Bachama and Fulani in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Presenting the materials on Saturday in Gombe, NEMA Director General, Yunusa Maihaja said that the materials were meant to assist the IDPs in their daily lives.

Maihaja, who was represented by the Head of Operations NEMA Gombe Office, Hajiya Amina Ahman, said the gesture was to bring succour to the IDPs.

He said following the clash, the agency had carried out the need assessment of the IDPs in Gombe state for the Federal Government assistance.

Maihaja said that the items comprised 1,626 bags of maize, 300 bags of rice, 150 bags of guinea corn, 258 bags of detergent, 10 cartons of Cerelac and 800 wax prints.

Others are 300 bags of garri, 100 bags of beans, 20 kegs of palm oil, 20 kegs of vegetable oil, 200 pieces of children wears, 200 pieces of men wears and 200 pieces of women wears among others.

He urged them to continue to live in peace with their host communities.

Mr James Charches, Chief of Cham Community in Balanga Local Government, represented by Keke Cham, commended the Federal Government for bringing relief to the IDPs.

He said the Cham community had accommodated the IDPs since their arrival from their respective communities and assured them of their safety.

A cross section of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen commended the Federal Government for the assistance.

They also commended the people in the communities for the love and concern showed to them, adding that they had been living in peace with their host since their arrival.