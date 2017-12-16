- Advertisement -

Dr John Emaimo, Rector, Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FCDTTE) has appealed for support of the Federal Government towards the repositioning of the school.

Emaimo who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said that such support would enhance manpower development and also reduce capital flights.

He also expressed concern over the dearth of infrastructure, poor standard library, residence for staff, classrooms, provision of standard equipment and road network in the institution.

He further expressed dissatisfaction on the overwhelming state of decay, extreme poor condition of dental equipment and over dependent on foreign dental materials by the college.

Emaimo said that in spite of the number of the various dental practice centres in the country, “there was no single person that could manufacture or maintain equipment at the various centres.’’

He further said that if the college was upgraded, it would be able to effectively train biomedical engineers that could manufacture and maintain local materials.

Emaimo also added that if the college was repositioned it could fabricate foreign equipment which he said cost the nation huge foreign exchange to import.

- Advertisement -

He suggested that the college be placed on special intervention in area of healthcare delivery to enable it function optimally and regain its past glory as centre of excellence in the Africa continent.

“Through this measure the college will regain its past glory of Centre of excellence and a hub in African continent for training of quality dental technologists and therapists among others in dental care.

The rector identified the college as the only school in West African region with the mandate of training dental technologists and therapists.

NAN reports that the college was established in 1952 and inaugurated in 1955 as the only institution then in Africa to provide training for dental technologists and therapists.

The Act establishing FCDTTE was passed by the Federal Government on Dec 5, to offer degree and other advance course as against its former task of running two to four years courses.

Dental technologists are saddled with the responsibilities of fabricating artificial teeth, eye, and nose, ear among other bony and fleshy parts of the crannies.

While dental therapists, are specifically trained on cleaning the teeth, maintaining oral hygiene and giving health education to the people.