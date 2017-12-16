- Advertisement -

Kogi Government on Saturday says it has achieved an appreciable success in rural electrification projects toward an improved electricity supply in 2018.

Mr Otayitie Eminefo, the Special Adviser on Energy and Power to the governor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, that the State Government had invested heavily in assets’ distribution to improve power supply.

“Kogi residents should expect more stable light in 2018; as Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration is facilitating the completion of Ohunene, Okene, Idah, Anyigba NIPP to be completed in March 2018.

“Government is also establishing mini-grid systems for the rural areas and many more projects to light up Kogi and to ensure better services from the Abuja Electric Distribution Company (AEDC) in 2018.

“Kogi is home to two major power generation plants which will afford us the opportunity to present our immediate needs and to show the world our efforts in boosting and enlarging the power sector in the state.

“The governor has also set up ‘Kogi Electricity Complaint Centre’ to ensure citizen’s rights are protected as enshrined in the law. We have recorded milestone feats in power sector that have not been well captured.



“The recently-hosted 22nd Power Sector Stakeholders’ meeting by Kogi, has enabled stakeholders to see and assess the outstanding work done by the state and set timelines for completion of the rest,” Eminefo said.

He said that the governor on June 23, 2017, inaugurated projects of a 33KVA Overhead Line Extension moving from Jamata to Zango-Daji Junction to Banda, expected to serve eight communities in Lokoja and Koton-karfe Local Government Areas.

The special adviser said: “The government has also supplied several 500/33KVA, 500/11KVA and 300/11KVA transformers and installation in various communities, and building Injection Sub-stations of 5MVA across the state.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is also proposing a 330KV line from Makurdi to Anyigba to ensure that Kogi people benefit from the upcoming Mambilla Hydro Project.’’

Eminefo advised consumers against meter bypass and all forms of illegal connections, urging them to protect the facility against vandals, and to promptly pay their bills for an effective and sustained services.

NAN reports that Kogi Government on Dec. 11, hosted the 22nd Power Sector Monthly Meeting with power stakeholders and other participants at Geregu Power Plc in Ajaokuta.