Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday flagged off the construction of a five star hotel and a cinema and chain of restaurants at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

The Governor also stated that a Five Star Hotel will be constructed at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park to attract more international guests to the state.

Governor Wike directed the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to complete the Cinema and Chain of Restaurants by June 2018.

He charged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to take full advantage of the dry season to ensure completion of the projects .

“This project is a huge success. When we started it, some people criticised it, but it has turned out to be the best tourist attraction in the country.

“Every weekend, over 4000 persons visit the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. Jobs have created and more jobs will be created for the people of the state”, Governor Wike said.

He urged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to engage youths in the construction of the project while local businesses should be engaged for supplies.

Rimon Marisho of Julius Berger Plc, in a project description, said that the cinema will have three halls, while it will face the natural lake at the park.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mrs Goodnews Amadi thanked the governor for the project, saying that the people of the area appreciates his developmental strides.

Governor Wike later toured the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park where he was celebrated by children and youths.

The governor, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and other prominent Rivers leaders played golf at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.