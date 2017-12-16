- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated it’s readiness to tackle all traffic challenges associated with the yuletide in Anambra.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the corps in the state, gave the assurance on Saturday in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

Ajayi said that the command had taken measures to ease traffics challenges in the state, especially in the flash points, during and after the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to him, the command has operational vehicles and heavy duty trucks to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the period.

“To this end, the command will strengthen its partnerships with sister agencies, the state government’s traffic department, Ocha Brigade and Vigilante groups to ensure accident-free celebration,” he said

Ajayi, who also urged road users to avoid reckless driving, stressed that they were usually responsible for the problems on the highways.

He said that the command would not tolerate abandoned vehicles or repair of vehicles on the roadsides.

The sector commander advised motorist to always endeavour to take faulty vehicles off the road as soon as possible.

Ajayi said the command would embark on more road safety awareness campaigns during the period to educate motorists on the need to cooperate with FRSC.

According to him, the campaigns will also centre on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations including avoiding one way driving or driving while drunk.