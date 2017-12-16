- Advertisement -

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State says the integration of rail, road and water transport systems will ease movement of people in the state.

Ambode said this on Friday in Lagos, at the induction of 1,800 cadets from the Lagos State Association of Marine Contractors, Petro-Gas Servicing Operators and Water Transport.

The governor was represented by Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser on Transportation.

He said that the government’s integration of the three areas would reduce traffic problems in the state.

According to him, the state economy functions on a 24-hour basis and traffic congestion is synonymous with mega cities all over the world, with Lagos as no exception.

He, however, said the government remained committed to making movement easier for the people.

Ambode commended the newly-inducted cadets, advising them to be committed to their jobs and to ensure due diligence.

He urged the Lagos marines to collaborate with the government for effective control of traffic in all areas of the state.

Mr Taiwo Mogbojuri, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Marines, said that the association was created to promote economic development in the state.

The executive chairman said the creation of the organisation would change lives, as it was targeted at reducing poverty, creating jobs and ensuring peace in the nation.

“Among outlets in Lagos Marines are Lagos marine commercial, Lagos fish farmers, Lagos international investment opportunities, Lagos services and Lagos rescue operators, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mogbojuri and the Lagos State Marines Director-General, Mrs Ajike Asiri, were presented with awards.