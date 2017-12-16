- Advertisement -

Four hundred and three soldiers, who have completed a six-month training in new skills have formally bowed out of the service.

The soldiers, comprising 281 from the Nigerian Army, 17 from the Nigerian Navy and 105 from the Nigerian Air Force were sent off at a passing-out ceremony held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, in Oshodi, Lagos.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Dan-Ali (rtd), who urged them to continue to contribute their quota towards surmounting threats to lives and property within their domiciled area.

“You are all aware of the security challenges confronting our country, particularly insurgency in the north east, cattle rustling, kidnappings, pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities across the country.

“Be reminded them that as retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, much is still expected of you in contributing your quota towards surmounting any threat to lives within your area of domicile.

“This will go a long way in curtailing these vices in order to enhance safety and security which is essential for meaningful socio-economic development as well as peaceful co-habitation and existence,” he said.

He said the federal government was committed to ensuring that service personnel were properly resettled after dedicated service to the country.