Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director-General, Consumer Protection Council (CPC) says the council will continue to discharge it’s onerous responsibility to Nigerians in spite of challenges.

Irukera said this during an interaction with members of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that Council would ensure that Nigerians get adequate protection, satisfaction as well as redress in the Nigerian market.

“This is an agency of government that has the greatest burden in this country today.

“And the group of you here today are those who have said, it doesn’t matter that others disown you, or don’t take you that importantly, we would stand with you.

“It is going to be more than just a personal commitment to friendship that has kept you in the trenches, meaning you have a commitment to what is really important, the work we do.

“I go to sleep everyday with a certain satisfaction that many people cannot get; satisfaction that what we do promotes and levels the playing field for Nigerians in the market place.

“The reason why I have that satisfaction is that I imagine if we were not doing what we were doing, how much worse the abuse would be.

“Listening to the testimony that the people say leads me to know CPC is doing something; day by day one complaint after the other, we are working hard and resolving people’s problems,” Irukera said.

While expressing satisfaction in CPC’s achievements, Irukera commended the media for their support so far to the council and urged for more collaboration.

“I prefer to refer to you as partners in the trenches, people who have been there for the council when there was little or nothing.

“What we do together is real nation building because what nation building is made up of are people who fold their sleeves and realise that what they do is vital and important.

“Consumer protection is not a news item, it’s a mandate that is shared with the media; especially in countries like Nigeria where media and civil society have been the flagships of our liberties.”

He noted that it was important for the media to understand that the mandate of consumer protection was mutual and they (media) had a responsibility to share in the mandate.

He said, “What we are both doing is holding the market accountable to the people”.

He said CPC’s role was to bring out and exercise the laws while the media ensured the people knew the laws to hold the industries accountable.

The director-general explained that this would put the industries on their toes to do the right thing to consumers, knowing the media was there to put them out.

Irukera said,” I don’t know how rewarding your employers are towards you but I want you to know that what you do touch lives and if you don’t do enough of it some people suffers for it.

“So I want to congratulate you and thank you for collaborating with CPC, I deeply appreciate you.”