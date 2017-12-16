- Advertisement -

A Coalition of Islamic organization in Nigeria, in collaboration with Al-Quds Foundation, has condemned the decision of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump had on Dec. 6, proclaimed recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and directed the State Department to start making arrangements to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The coalition made the condemnation at a news conference at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, South west, Nigeria

The coalition, including the Muslim Community of Oyo State and National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Oyo State branch, described Trump’s decision as an injustice against the Palestinians and the world in general.

Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Chairman of Muslim Community of Oyo State, said that the decision would not last because Muslims would peacefully fight the injustice.

Sanni said that the land belongef to the Palestinians and it would be reclaimed very soon by the grace of Allah.

He said that 13 out of 14 members of Security Council voted against Trump’s decision which was an indication that the injustice would not last long.

In his contribution, Prof. Afis Oladosu, Lecturer from the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, said that the problem started from 1917 when the land was taken from Palestine by Britain and handed over to Israel.

Oladosu said that in order for the state of Israel to become a reality, inhabitants of the land of Palestine were given one of the three options which voluntary evacuation, forceful ejection and life on the margins.

“Millions have continued to live on the margins of life such as life in Gaza, Nablus, Shatila and East Jerusalem.

“Since 1917 till date, millions of Palestinians have been martyred in defence of the holy land, millions have been orphanated and millions have had their head put on the scaffold,’’ he said.

In his contribution, Mr Abdul-Rasheed Attah, Coordinator of Al-Quds foundation, called on the Muslims to be united, saying their disunity was affecting them seriously.

Also, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, Coordinator, Democratic Socialite Movement, said that the struggle in Palestine and Israel should not be seen as a struggle between the Muslims and Christians.

Bamgboye said that it should be seen as a struggle between the poor in Palestine and rich European Union.

He said that Muslims were not militant and destructive as it was being perceived and called on the Christians to join in condemning the injustice against the Palestinians.

Bamgboye said that the struggle would not be violent but intellectual.