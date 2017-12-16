- Advertisement -

President Mohammadu Buhari has disclosed that the 2018 budget captured a budgetary allocation that accommodates increase in number of Police personnel, adding that another round of recruitment of police officers and men was envisaged.

Buhari stated this yesterday at the Passing out Parade (POP) of Cadet Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP) course at the Police Staff College in Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “Another round of recruitment of more Police officers and men, to positively deal with the problems associated with our internal security is contained in this budget year.

“As this goes on, my administration will also continue with improving the welfare of Police officers, who put their lives on the line for us all to live peacefully and move freely around the sovereignty.”

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.), the President also said, “immediately on assumption of office, I directed for the recruitment of a total of 10,000 eligible young graduates and able bodied school leavers into the Nigeria Police Force; I am proud to note that just as 767 Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police are passing out at the Police Staff College in Jos today, another set of Cadet Inspectors are graduating at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.”

- Advertisement -

On his part the Inspector General of Police (IGP); Ibrahim Idris said the task of policing any democratic society depends largely on the number of personnel on its pay-roll, adding that their professional competence, training acquired and equipment available in the discharge of their duty were also key.

Also represented by Ntom Chukwu, DIG, Department of Research and Planning, Nigeria Police, the IGP reiterated that the act of increasing Police personnel was in line with the United Nations recommendation ratio of one Policeman to 400 persons.

In her remark, the Commandant, Police Staff College, AIG Dorothy D. Gimba, lauded the President for his fervent determination to increase the ratio of Policemen to a targeted population aimed at guaranteeing the security of citizens.

She added that such improved Police to citizens’ ratio will guarantee effective coverage of security area, and ultimately guarantee a more secured society.