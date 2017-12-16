- Advertisement -

The warrant of arrest issued against a former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development in Osun State, Mr Muyiwa Ige, by the state House of Assembly over an alleged land matter at Ilobu has been revoked.

It was gathered that the matter of the legislature’s earlier order for the arrest of Mr Ige, who is a son of the late Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Chief Bola Ige, came up at the House on Thursday, where the order was revoked.

Also, in a public announcement monitored on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) on Thursday, around 6.00 p.m., it was stated that all issues had been resolved and that the earlier warrant against Ige had been revoked

The announcement had it that the Osun State House of Assembly members, led by the acting Speaker, Honourable Adegboye Akintunde, held a meeting with Mr Ige where all issues were resolved. The warrant was attributed to a communication gap.

In a reaction, Ige confirmed the revocation of the warrant and reiterated that he was not aware of an earlier invitation by the assembly, said to have been announced on radio.

He promised not to relent in contributing to the development of the state under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, adding that he would not derail from the virtues and upbringing by his late parents.

Ige expressed appreciation to Nigerians for showing concern over the order of arrest.