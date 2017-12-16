- Advertisement -

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday disclosed his plan to train no fewer than 200 children orphaned due to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Abubakar spoke in Sokoto at the opening of the 28th National Conference of the Muslim Sisters Organisation of Nigeria.

The theme of the conference was: “Muslim Women and Emerging Challenges.”

The Sultan said: “There are more than 50,000 of these orphans in various Internally Displaced Camps in the North East and one will shed tears when you see them.

“So we are making arrangements to bring at least 200 of them to Sokoto and a house has already been prepared for them here.

“The aim of the gesture is to train them to any level of education they so desire, give them a bright future and a sense of belonging.”

The monarch further challenged the organisation to brainstorm on ways to curb the high cost of marriages, high rate of divorce in the North, as well as stem the tide of drug abuse.

Abubakar underscored the importance of girl-child education, women empowerment and reducing the vulnerabilities of women and children.

Also, Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), said he had since established a Centre for Women Education and Empowerment in Wamakko town, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government in the state.

Wamakko, represented by Prof. Mukhtar Bunza of the History Department, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, said the centre was established to train married women in various vocations.

Wamakko also lamented that women were lagging behind, though they were the custodians of the society.

He said: “Sokoto is the home of radical revolution as far as women are concerned, while MSO deserves a pat on the back for promoting the welfare and education of Muslim women.”

The National Amirah (President), Hajiya Amina Musa Sakaba, stated that the theme of the conference was chosen to raise issues affecting the Muslim woman.

Sakaba said: “This conference will raise awareness for a possible action plan by the Muslim Ummah on some issues that affect the society.

“It is time for the Muslims to stop being reactionary.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Bello Bada; Rector, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, Prof. Aminu Alhaji Ibrahim; and the Guest Speaker, Alhaji Sani Hanga, all commended the organisation for being diligent in its activities, as well as focusing on education and empowerment of women.