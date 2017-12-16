- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) wants the federal government to take immediate steps to recover the several billions of dollars in crude oil revenue reported missing by the Nigeria Extractive Industry and Transparency Initiative from the sale of crude oil.

Addressing the National Executive Council meeting of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria in Abuja, President of Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said if the missing money can be recovered, the country has no reason to complain of scarce resources or declare recession.

Wabba said “recently, a member of the National Assembly shared with me very disturbing information. He said that why in our books, it was recorded that we had zero sale of crude oil at a time, there were actually records which are available to NEITI that crude oil running into several billions of dollars was actually sold.

“When you go out there, because their records are straight forward and you can’t change figures, monumental amount of crude oil was discovered to have been sold and NEITI report has captured that aptly.

“If we are able to recover these loss, we don’t have any reason to say this country is in recession. NEITI report said several billions of dollar in crude oil Resource are missing. But that was the time we were saying there was pipeline vandalism and therefore crude oil was not sold or any other excuse has been given.

“But out there, because you cannot take it out without recording it, you have the records of the actual amount that accrued to the Nigerian government and the banks where the money has been deposited. These people are feasting on the wealth of all of us.

“That is why the issue of inequality will continue to be with us and the issue of poverty will continue to be there if we don’t address this social imbalance where the rich will, continue to be rich. In this country, it is only the poor that respect the rule of law. These are the issues and so, when we say solidarity for ever, we must be ready to follow up the issues and challenge them.”