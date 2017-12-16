- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, says it has seized 500 used cars smuggled into the country from the neighbouring Republic of Benin through Idiroko border and its axis, between January and November 2017.

The controller of the area command, Sani Madugu, told journalists on Wednesday during a briefing at the Idiroko border that within the last one week, the command had made seizures of four smuggled used cars, 1,305 bags of 50kg rice, 117 kegs of vegetable oil, 20 bags of sugar, 10 sacks of used clothes and 12 motorcycles with duty payable value of N39.3m.

He said that the command had also raked in N5.717bn revenue between January and November 2017.

He said the command has increased the tempo of its anti-smuggling activities, adding that 777 seizures were made within the period under review.

The Ogun Customs boss said more personnel had been deployed to the state to tame smugglers.

He said, “The vehicles were smuggled into the country from Republic of Benin. We will continue to seize them, unless the smugglers choose to follow the right channel.

“More personnel have been posted to the command, so there is no breathing space for smugglers in Ogun State.

“The smugglers must realise we will also continue to make seizure of bags of rice being smuggled into the country through the land borders.

“During this Yuletide, we will be at work, we have enough personnel. Our warehouses are brimming with seized bags of rice. We will continue to seize those smuggled bags of rice.”