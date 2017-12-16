- Advertisement -

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, under the leadership of Mr Uchenna Madu has berated the British High Commissioner, Mr Paul Arkwright, for a statement credited to him that British Government will not support secession or break up of Nigeria.

MASSOB in a statement by its National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson, said MASSOB is surprised that such a well red man could make such provocative statement in a Jos, Plateau State radio station.

“Although MASSOB understand that Mr Arkwright is working for the interest of some through the present Nigeria government, should also know hat Biafra agitators have the right for freedom of speech and right to demand for self determination as guaranteed in the United Nations Charter on Human and Peoples Right which Nigeria is a signatory.

“MASSOB is doubting the credibility of of the British High Commission in Nigeria, the world also knows that Scotland is agitating for full sovereignty from United Kingdom, but non of the Scottish agitators were arrested or killed by British Government, instead they conducted a referendum to determine the wish of the people of Scotland.

“Why then is Britain, a foremost Christian country and her Islamic allies working against the actualization and restoration of Biafra nation, also a christian nation colonized by the British government.”

MASSOB alleged that the Nigerian government is spending millions of tax payer money in lobbying British government to frustrate the emergence of Biafra, saying that such action will not yield fruitful result, as nobody can stop Biafra actualization.