Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ahmad Ali, has said that, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since its inception in the year 2000 in the country was the worst thing that would happen to the people of the country.

He said that, EFCC was just redefining corruption to mean pursuit of opposition members in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the state of war against corruption in the country, the Ilorin born politician said that,” the EFCC can never fight corruption in this country”.

According to him, “EFCC from inception in year 2000 is the worst thing that will ever happen to us in this country. We are just fooling ourselves that we are fighting corruption but we are not fighting corruption”.

He said, ” EFCC is just redefining corruption to mean pursuit of opposition members. So the first is not against corruption but pursuit of opposition.

“EFCC cannot fight corruption, EFCC can never fight corruption in Nigeria”

The speaker who spoke on the sideline on the 10th annual lecture of Justice Mustapha Akanbi (rtd) Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, however said, “ICPC is better suited because ICPC follows the rule.

“You empower ICPC, because ICPC follow the rule and ICPC is best suited to fight corruption because it is attacking the process and procedure.

“Politicians are less than a thousand and that is what ICPC is following but bureaucracy is over a million.

“You can see 90% of houses in Abuja belongs to the Directors not politicians. So we are just fooling ourselves for saying that we are fighting corruption. Its good, its popular, but I think if any government wants to fight corruption, the ICPC should be strengthened to strengthen our processes and procedure and not just for suing people.”

He also expressed deep concern over the way and manner the elites and politicians have been canvassing on the issue of restructuring in the country.

According to him, “Restructuring means so many different things to different people If restructuring means alleviating poverty, good governance, yes I do but if restructuring create more state, I say no to it.”

He however said, “So you have to define what you mean by restructuring. I support devotion of power to state but if it means more local government, more bureaucracy, it doesn’t take us to anywhere.

“I don’t believe in going back and forth, we practice the premiership before, we said it wasn’t good. Not its presidential, we are also saying that it is not good. The Jonathan’s conference has suggested a little merger that might be perfect. But the problem is not the system, it is us Nigerians”.