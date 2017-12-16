- Advertisement -

The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has proposed N1.2 billion for the building of 300 bed space hospital.

The union has already flagged off the construction of 150 bed space specialist hospital in Dakibiyu District Abuja and also commissioned a half kilometre road leading to its headquarters in Durumi District of Garki Area 1, Abuja.

The National President of MHWUN, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja said the hospital will be completed within 18 months.

He said that the sum of N300 million has been mapped out to ensure that the construction of the hospital takes off immediately.

Speaking at the official ground breaking ceremony of the MHWUN Specialist Hospital, Josiah said the hospital will include staff quarters and other international standard facilities.

He said, “We have about 1.4 hectares of land here and the edifice when completed will be well equipped for quick intervention, referrers, among others for quality health service deliver.”

He said that the reason behind the establishment of the hospital was to provide direct intervention against the high rate of medical tourism being witnessed in the country, lamenting that huge amount of money leaves the shores of Nigeria daily.

He further said that the hospital help to ease the challenges some of the members of the union do face while trying to access medical healthcare.

Dr Josiah said that the hospital on completion would help the union not to rely only on check-up dues for funding but to generate funds through investments.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony of the hospital, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said, “This is an awesome development for this community and Nigerians at large; because this hospital is one that would make a difference. It will advance the issue of social justices so that both the rich and poor would be able to access this facility.

“It would provide quality healthcare to Nigerians and would also breach the gap of whatever that have been an impediment to having quality healthcare delivery in the country.”

Urging members of MHWUN to support the laudable project and also to replicate it in their various state councils, he called on state chapters of the union to embark on projects that would generate revenue and also impact in their communities and the country.

Earlier in his speech at the 44th Session of the National Executive Council Meeting of the union, MHWUN President, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to declare state of emergency on rehabilitation of roads across Nigeria.

He noted that the country’s problem was mainly lack of good governance, which he said was orchestrated by high level corruption and disrespect for rule of law.