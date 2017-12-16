- Advertisement -

Further withdrawals from the Paris Club refund by the states government has been stalled as a consultant has dragged the 36 state governors and the Federal Government to court.

A highly placed source at the Presidency said on Friday night that the consultant in question is suing the state governors for reneging on the payment of the five percent consultancy fees due to him for services rendered in relation to the sharing of the fund.

According to the source, state governors may not be able to pay their workers from the Paris Club refund before Christmas as they had originally planned.

The source said that the case has been filed at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The source said before this new court case, efforts were in top gear to release the balance of the Paris Club refunds to states to pay workers salaries all over the country before Christmas.

“The payment of the Paris Club refunds is at the final stages. It will be paid to enable the workers enjoy the Christmas and New Year festive seasons,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting scheduled for Friday was put off till Saturday because stakeholders had not received the component statement from NNPC.

One of the state Commissioners for Finance, who pleaded anonymity, said that for the second time, the NNPC was late in remitting funds into the Federation Account.

“NNPC is the major cause of all these things. It has not brought in money just like last month.

“Last month, the state governors insisted that the NNPC must bring in money before it later brought out N30 billion from Excess Crude Account (ECA) before the last FAAC could hold.

”Again this month, the CBN and Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said they have not received the component statement from NNPC.

“This indicates that NNPC had not paid money into the Federation Account. Without that money, we have to wait till tomorrow for FAAC meeting to hold.

“If the component statement is sent from NNPC, it will take about six hours before the stakeholders can go through it,” the commissioner said.

President Muhammadu Buhari last month urged all state governors to utilise the balance of 50 percent Paris Club refund to settle unpaid salaries owed workers before Christmas.

To remove any hitches, he directed the CBN, Ministry of Finance, and the Budget Office of the Federation to work out how the outstanding fund would be paid before 2017 ends.

The payment began in December 2016 with the release of about N522.74 billion to all 36 states in the first tranche of the Paris Club refund.

The federal government later in July 2017, released N243.8 billion as the second tranche.

The funds were released following protests by states against over deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002.