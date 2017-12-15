- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed the hope that authorities of Guinea Bissau will accept a constitutional way of resolving the crisis in the country.

He said Nigeria needed its troops that had been keeping peace in the country back home.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Souza, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari was quoted as saying that he expected a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holding on Saturday in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

“We need our troops back home, and I hope the President of that country will accept a constitutional way to resolve the situation there,” the President said.

Buhari also said it was gladdening that the organisation demand accountability from its headquarters staff, which made it to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Nigeria recently to look into its books.

“Thanks for being firm, and for insisting on transparency and accountability at the ECOWAS headquarters,” President Buhari said, adding that Nigeria would continue to fulfill its obligations to the sub-regional body.