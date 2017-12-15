- Advertisement -

Benue State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of the State.

Justice Onum confirmation yesterday followed a letter of nomination by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, which was addressed to the speaker and read on the floor of the house by the deputy speaker Honourable James Okefe.

The letter quoted the recommendation from the National Judicial Commission, NJC, with the approval of governor Samuel Ortom to appoint Justice Onum as the new Chief Judge.

The deputy speaker who announced the confirmation described the new Chief Judge as ‘impeccable and impartial Judge whose track record of performance is outstanding.’

The confirmation of Justice Onum came after the retirement of Justice Iorhemen Hwande who served for 11 years.

Our correspondent report that Justice Onum has broken the record as the first Chief Judge from Idoma extraction since the creation of the state 41 years ago.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the retired Chief Judge, Justice Hwande for his virtues of total commitment to service, hard work and service to humanity.

Speaking at the valedictory session for the retired Chief Judge, Governor Ortom said that the virtues he exhibited while in active service have impacted positively on the judiciary.

“We are convinced that he is leaving a Judicial system that will continue to improve itself for the good of the common man. Having given the best part of his life to serve God and the people through his career, Honorable Justice Iorhemen Hwande is retiring to a peaceful life. This is no mean achievement.”

Ortom said that the valedictory session was necessary to encourage those coming behind the retired Chief Judge to emulate his footsteps and to remind them that there was something greater than gold and silver – ‘that is a good name.’

The governor added, ‘it is unfortunate that while we are celebrating Justice Hwande today some of his colleagues in other States and at the Federal Judiciary are being tried for various allegations of financial impropriety. Others have already been dismissed from service and they have to live with all the pains and reality of their fate’.