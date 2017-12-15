- Advertisement -

The Edo State Government has officially kicked off the “Talk to Governor Godwin Obaseki (Talk to GGO’) program.

As one of the most discussed recommendations from the recently concluded Edo State Investment Summit (Alaghodaro 2017), the government has opened direct communication lines between itself and its residents.

To this end, the Talk to Governor Godwin Obaseki (TalkToGGO) initiative has employed and trained over 450 people who will collate information from Edo State residents and pass same directly to the Governor.

Feedback from the Talk To GGO program as well as recommendations from the Alaghodaro 2017 summit triggered the recently commenced Agriculture Empowerment Initiative, the revamping of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, as well as the $150 Billion Shobe Farm project, which is expected to create more than 85,000 jobs.

Speaking to Journalists, the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Paul Ohombamu, noted that the state government is attentive to the needs of its people, and has urged the general public to “speak up and let the Governor know what they are thinking.”

He also urged the general public to actively participate in the project, adding that they can participate in whatever way they feel comfortable either by speaking to the Talk to GGO representatives or through the www.talktoggo.com website.

The project has kicked off in Oredo, Ikphobha Okha, and Egor Local Government Areas, and the “Talk to GGO” representatives are collating data relating to the state of social and economic infrastructure across the state, number of households and their needs as well as educational and health needs of residents and stakeholder of the state.