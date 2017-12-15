- Advertisement -

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, on Friday, encouraged women to explore possibilities of engaging in small scale businesses through Bank of Industry (BoI).

He made the call in Abakaliki while receiving an award of excellence conferred on him by members of Ebonyi Women for Akubaraoha (EBOWOMA) 2019.

He said ‘`I appreciate your support for this administration and urge you to look towards our partnership with the Bank of Industry to improve yourselves.”

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, who presented the award, advised women to create peaceful atmosphere in their communities.

She urged members of EBOWOMA to be at the vanguard of informing rural populace on the importance of obtaining their voter cards to enable them to vote in the general elections come 2019.

She said “EBOWOMA members, obtain your voter cards and ensure you extend the message to the rural areas during the Christmas celebration.”

The governor’s wife also presented awards to 20 persons.

Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, the Focal Person, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state and National President of EBOWOMA, expressed happiness over the leadership quality of the present administration also pledge more support for the administration.

She added that “the present administration is passionate about the affairs of Ebonyi Women and our health care services had improved.”