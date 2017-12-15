- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it arrested at least 6,000 offenders in its ongoing Operation Cobra launched in July to check life threatening traffic offences.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, stated this at a session with FRSC zonal commanders on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that 2,500 of the offenders were referred to various public health facilities for psychological evaluation out of which 30 tested negative.

“Over 6,000 offenders have been arrested, and 2500 taken to the hospitals. Thirty tested positive.

“Some are high sugar level, high blood pressure, cannabis, heroine, drugs. It is called DUI (Driving Under the Influence) of Drugs and Alcohol.

“They have commenced their own voluntary rehabilitation because the licenses are confiscated until the medical report certifies them fit.

“Some we referred for drivers’ education, but all paid their fines, no waiver, and this is going straight to the consolidated revenue account of the government. So, it’s a success story.’’

Oyeyemi said he would launch additional seven patrol vehicles for injection into the Operation Cobra exercise in the FCT next week.

He said the Corps was pressing for an amendment of the FRSC Act to include community service in the list of punishments for traffic offenders.

‘’That is what obtains in developed countries. So, instead of sending an offender to jail, they will go to some public facilities to sweep or clean toilets.

“Next week, we are launching another set of seven vehicles into Operation Cobra in the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are currently five patrol vehicles and 10 motorcycles for the FCT operation. I am grateful to the Minister of FCT who has promised us more patrol motorcycles,’’ he said.

Oyeyeyi noted that the operation has paid off with a downward trend in the incidence of the target offences in the FCT and other critical states.

He commended the FRSC marshals for being firm in the operation in spite of harassment and intimidation from some road users.