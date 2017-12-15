- Advertisement -

Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai if Kaduna State, on Thursday, commended members of the House of Representatives from the state for significant collaborative efforts in moving the state forward.

The governor also challenged the lawmakers to continue to see interests of the state above personal and primordial interests.

According to statement by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, Governor el-Rufai spoke, in Abuja, during his regular monthly meeting with the House of Representatives members from Kaduna State.

“We have been working together, irrespective of our parties and other considerations, for cogent development, progress and unity in our dear state. This is our last meeting of the year 2017, and I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your support and sheer dedication to the interests of our people. Like we all know, the success of every government depends on positive collaboration among leaders. I value your immense support and brotherhood in moving our state forward.

He was quoted as saying, “I am looking forward to further strengthening this positive partnership in 2018. On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, I wish to register our gratitude to the members of the House of Representatives for approving our request to access the $350 million loan approved for our state by the World Bank.”

The House of Representatives members who attended the meeting commended the governor for sustaining the initiative, and assured him of their unflinching support in moving the state forward.

Honorable members who spoke at the meeting included Barrister Sunday Katung (Zango-Jaba), Shehu Garba Sarkin-Noma (Jema’a-Sanga), Ahmed Rufai Chanchangi (Kaduna South), Samaila Suleiman (Kaduna North), Mohammad Abubakar Mamadi (Igabi), Mohammed Lawal (Lere), Dr. Tajudeen Abbas (Zaria) and Mohammed Usman (Makarfi-Kudan).