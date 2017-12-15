- Advertisement -

The federal government yesterday said it would stop giving budget support loan to states that fail to comply with the conditions agreed under the fiscal responsibility plan.

Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, quoted Finance minister Kemi Adeosun as saying this in her presentation to the National Economic Council.

The governor said the Council was updated on the budget support facility loan granted to states in June, July and August, 2017.

He said the council was assured that the Federal Ministry of Finance was working on the payment of the September budget support facility.

Dankwambo stated, “The minister of Finance informed the council that the budget support facility to states is also based on certain conditions as agreed under the fiscal responsibility plan, but she complained that most states are yet to comply and added that noncompliance will make her ministry stop any further to be given to states that do not comply.”

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had, in alliance with states, decided to organise a retreat for secretaries to the state governments across the federation on December 18 and 19.