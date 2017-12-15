- Advertisement -

The federal government yesterday reaffirmed its One China policy as part of its drive to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The federal government made this known in a circular dispatched to ministries, departments and agencies through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in Abuja, yesterday.

The circular reads in part: “As part of government’s drive to strengthen and deepen bilateral relationships with China, it has become imperative to reaffirm Nigeria’s position on the One China Policy.”

According to the circular, for clarity, “The federal government recognises that Beijing remains the only seat of the government representing the whole China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory.”

The circular further stated that in effect, the federal government does not recognise Taiwan as an independent territory.

It said: “Mr. President has directed that the term “Republic of China (Taiwan) shall not be used in official communications and pronouncement.

“And all official and private trips by the government officials to Taiwan must be cleared by the SGF.”

In the circular, the government said it was also reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding on trade relations between Nigeria and Taiwan and its outcome will be communicated in due course.

According to the circular, all MDAs are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the notice of all concerned for immediate compliance.