The Federal Government has been advised to grant the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) more administrative and financial autonomy and flexibility to operate and perform its functions as detailed in the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

This was part of recommendations made by Women Organisation for Gender Issues (WOGI) in a position paper it presented at forum on human trafficking in Casino Pio IV, Vatican City jointly organised by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (PASS) and the Global Alliance for Legal Aid (GALA)), both of which are deeply concerned about the well-being of trafficked people.

Founder and chairperson of WOGI, Mrs. Stella Odife, said that though there is no doubt that the Nigerian government has in the last decade and a half paid attention to the global scourge of trafficking in persons with the enactment of a Trafficking in Person in 2003 and the repealing and expansion of the same in 2015, the imprisonment terms and fines that are meant to prevent and punish offences related to violation of human trafficking laws should be increased.

According to Odife, prisons terms ranging from 25 years to life imprisonment and fines should be benchmarked against naira equivalent of $1 million if more progress is to be made in the fight against trafficking of persons.