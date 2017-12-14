- Advertisement -

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday admonished judges to be wary of the antics of politicians as Nigeria gradually stepped closer to the 2019 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja while declaring open this year’s edition of the Annual Conference of Justices of Court of Appeal, the CJN gave this charge against the background that “soon the tempo of political activities will pick up”.

He therefore warned judges to be wary of the company they kept, adding that politicians, in their desperation to have their ways, could ridicule and embarrass judicial officers who opened their doors to all comers.

The CJN said, “Let me remind us that our salvation remains in our hands; so in the approaching frenzied political activities leading to the 2019 general elections let us continue to watch the company we keep, the people we open our doors to lest we unwittingly open ourselves to ridicule and embarrassment as the politicians will do anything not necessarily legal, to have their way including destroying our hard earned reputation and integrity.”

The CJN who said he was desirous of leaving behind “a judiciary that has been returned to its glory as a noble and enviable institution in every sense of the word”, added, “Your level of preparation, coupled with the determination of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to bequeath to Nigeria a legacy of credible election process, will guarantee the peace and stability we all desire”.