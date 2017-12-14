- Advertisement -

The Zamfara Government said that it had purchased 421 security vehicles from 2011 to date to tackle security challenges in the state.

Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Gusau after defending the 2018 budget proposal at the Zamfara House of Assembly.

He said from 2011 to date, the state government spend billions of naira to address security challenges facing various communities, especially at the remote parts of the state.

“You know security is a very sensitive issue that require more attention from government, therefore, the present administration has been ensuring protection of lives and property.

“Even in the 2018 budget, we proposed to spend billions of naira for the procurement of additional vehicles and security equipment as part of the state government measures to address security challenges in the state.

“Recently, the Federal Government deployed about 700 soldiers and five units of mobile police to address insecurity.

“So, we need a lot of money to support them to carry out their duties effectively,” the SSG said.

Meanwhile, a state government delegation led by the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, paid a condolence visit to families of victims of Tuesday’s gun attack in Guza Village, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unknown gunmen had attacked the village and killed five people and injured many others on Tuesday.

Rikiji, also Chairman, Zamfara Damage Assessment and Relief Committee, presented N250,000 as relief assistance to each of the families of the deceased and N100,000 to each of those injured.

The committee had recently offered similar assistance to the victims of attacks in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas.

The committee had also paid the medical bills of injured persons, some of whom were transferred to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment.