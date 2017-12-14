- Advertisement -

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday assured Nigerians that the army would remain responsive and apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional duty.

Buratai gave the assurance in Ibadan at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

He appealed for the understanding of Nigerians as the army continues to perform its responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution.

The army chief also promised that the resolutions reached at the end of the conference would be judiciously implemented.

“As we enter 2018, the Nigerian Army identified the core values of discipline, professionalism and responsiveness as the benchmark to reposition the service.

- Advertisement -

“There is the need for maintenance culture and continuous infrastructural development and welfare of personnel in the performance of their operation.

“I promise to use all available resources that would encourage all officers and soldiers perform optimally in their various command,’’ Buratai said.

He said that the objective of the conference had been achieved as the army performed creditably well in 2017.

Buratai also said that the Official Secrets Act of 1962 would be applied strictly in the conduct of future army operations.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the successes recorded by the army.

Declaring the conference closed, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State commended the participants, saying the forum confirmed the patriotism and unity of the army.