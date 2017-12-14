- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians will soon begin to enjoy the positive impacts of the country’s economic recovery.

The President who insisted that the country has exited recession said the numerous benefits of the recent development will become a reality in the economic life of the Nigeria citizenry.

The Nigeria leader spoke in a congratulatory message to the members and the General Overseer of the Word Bible Church, Prophet Julius B. Kumoluyi, on the occasion of the church’s 25th Anniversary and 10th National Convention with the theme “The Invisible God”.

President Buhari in the message signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, and read to the congregation at the grand finale of the weeklong event also thanked Prophet Kumoluyi and all members of the church for their prayers for him during the period of his sickness.

Speaking to newsmen after the event held at the church’s international headquarters in Ketu, Lagos State, Prophet Kumoluyi said 25 years down the line, God has been faithful to the church and the country at large.

Commending the man of God for his humility, integrity and prayer life, the President described him as a religious leader ‘known for his love for God and passion for souls”.

“He is a rare gem as a Shepherd of the church. God has remained faithful to the church by bringing it thus far. God will keep His people in strong health.

“I thanked the church for their prayers for the President when he was sick and receiving treatment abroad. The President has fully recovered from his health challenges”.

He restated the commitment of the federal government to the wellbeing and welfare of the Nigeria people.

“The recession has come and gone. The people will soon start to feel the positive impact of the turning around of the country’s economy”.